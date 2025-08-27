Yemeni envoy hails Iran’s victory over Zionist aggression as triumph for Islamic Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Yemeni Ambassador to Tehran, Mohammad Ibrahim Al-Dilami, congratulated the Islamic Republic of Iran on its recent victory over the Zionist regime’s aggression, stressing that this triumph, despite its martyrs, was a great achievement for the entire Islamic Ummah and a source of motivation for believers.

Al-Dilami made the remarks in a meeting with Mohammad Ali Amani, Secretary General of the Islamic Coalition Party, where both sides underlined the need to strengthen strategic cooperation and unity of the Muslim world in confronting common enemies.

During the meeting, Amani praised the steadfast resistance of the Yemeni people under the leadership of Ansarullah, describing their struggle against the US- and Zionist-led coalition as “an unparalleled epic in the history of the Islamic Ummah.” He also announced the readiness of the Islamic Coalition Party to sign a memorandum of understanding with Ansarullah Yemen to expand cooperation in political, cultural, and media fields.

The Yemeni envoy, while reaffirming Yemen’s military support for Iran during the recent confrontation, emphasized that the Islamic Republic has rendered great services to Islam and the nations of the region. He added that under the wise leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iran’s victories are victories for all Muslims, and its defeats would equally affect the whole Islamic world.

Condemning the silence of international organizations regarding the Zionist regime’s crimes, Al-Dilami stressed that the only path to salvation is unity and the strengthening of military and security power, citing the Quranic verse: “And We sent down the Quran for guidance and the Hadid (iron) for confronting the enemies.”

....................

End/ 257