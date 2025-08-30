UNRWA: Escalation in Gaza threatens displacement of one million people

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has warned that the military escalation in Gaza City could lead to a new wave of forced displacement for nearly one million people who are already living in catastrophic humanitarian conditions.

In a statement on Friday, the agency said that “any further escalation will worsen the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip, who are already facing famine-like conditions and a complete lack of basic necessities.”

UNRWA emphasized that continued military pressure would only result in more displacement, hunger, and deprivation.

