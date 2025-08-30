  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

UNRWA: Escalation in Gaza threatens displacement of one million people

30 August 2025 - 09:26
News ID: 1721700
Source: Yemen Press
UNRWA: Escalation in Gaza threatens displacement of one million people

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has warned that the military escalation in Gaza City could lead to a new wave of forced displacement for nearly one million people who are already living in catastrophic humanitarian conditions.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has warned that the military escalation in Gaza City could lead to a new wave of forced displacement for nearly one million people who are already living in catastrophic humanitarian conditions.

In a statement on Friday, the agency said that “any further escalation will worsen the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip, who are already facing famine-like conditions and a complete lack of basic necessities.”

UNRWA emphasized that continued military pressure would only result in more displacement, hunger, and deprivation.

....................
End/ 257

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha