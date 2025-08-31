On day 695, Israel steps up its attacks on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation continues its campaign of genocide against the Gaza Strip for the 695th consecutive day on Sunday, using air and artillery bombardments to kill starving civilians and displaced persons, backed by US political and military support, and enabled by international silence and unprecedented global failure.

According to PIC correspondents, the occupation forces launched dozens of airstrikes and committed additional massacres, exacerbating the suffering of more than two million displaced people facing severe famine.

Heavy attacks and rising death toll

Medical sources in Gaza hospitals confirmed that several civilians were martyred by Israeli fire since early Sunday morning, as the occupation escalated its aggression against the Strip.

An Israeli drone targeted the Al-Baraka area in Deir al-Balah.

Local sources reported that the occupation detonated four booby-trapped robots to demolish homes in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast Gaza City, the explosions echoed across the southern Gaza Strip.

Warplanes also struck the Al-Katiba area in Khan Yunis at dawn.

An Israeli quadcopter drone opened fire in eastern Gaza City.

A home in the Abu Iskandar area, north of Gaza City, was also bombed by Israeli jets.

Two martyrs and several injuries were reported after Israeli aircraft targeted displaced persons’ tents in the Maqousi area, northwest Gaza City.

Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat reported receiving 10 martyrs within the past 24 hours, including two children and three women, as well as 34 wounded, including three children. These casualties resulted from Israeli attacks on civilians near an aid distribution point south of Wadi Gaza, in central Gaza. Thirteen of the wounded were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for further treatment.

Medical sources also confirmed that 85 civilians were killed on Saturday alone due to the ongoing aggression.

The genocide escalates

With full US support, Israel is waging an extermination campaign on Gaza that, according to the Ministry of Health, has led to 63,371 martyrs, 159,835 wounded, over 10,000 missing persons, widespread famine, causing dozens of deaths, and more than 2 million forcibly displaced people.

Since May 27, when Israel turned limited aid distribution points into death traps, there have been 2,218 martyrs, 16,434 injuries, and 45 missing persons in these areas.

These figures include victims linked to the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation”—an Israeli-American project rejected by the UN, which is used to impose a deadly “aid-for-subjugation” equation under the cover of humanitarian relief.

Deaths due to famine and malnutrition have also risen to 332, including 124 children.



