Munir Al-Bursh accuses Israel of full-scale genocide in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Munir Al-Bursh, Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, stated that Israel is committing every form of genocide in the Gaza Strip, including psychological warfare.

In a press statement issued Friday, Al-Bursh emphasized that the residents of Gaza City are determined to stay, asserting that Israel’s plan to forcibly displace them will not succeed.

He revealed that Israel targets civilians daily and deploys between seven and ten booby-trapped robots in Gaza each day.

Al-Bursh added that Gaza will face long-term consequences, including malnutrition and severe psychological and reproductive health issues. He criticized the international community for failing to act on the official declaration of famine in Gaza.

Earlier, the Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza accused the Israeli army of spreading false claims and publishing misleading maps to forcibly displace residents of Gaza City and northern areas, creating a new humanitarian crisis.

The GMO clarified that this forced displacement constitutes a war crime and a crime against humanity under international law. It violates Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, as it is executed through force, bombardment, without guarantees of return, and with the intent to ethnically cleanse Gaza and its northern governorates.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been accused of committing genocide in Gaza, including mass killings, starvation, destruction, and displacement, while ignoring international appeals and rulings from the International Court of Justice. The toll includes over 220,000 killed and wounded—mostly women and children—more than 9,000 missing, hundreds of thousands displaced, and widespread devastation.

