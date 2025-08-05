Gaza health ministry: Treatment for Guillain-Barré syndrome unavailable, warning of mass deaths

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, Director General of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, said that contaminated water is the primary cause of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), stressing that treatment for this disease is unavailable in the besieged enclave.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Al-Bursh explained that this viral illness begins with a sudden loss of muscle movement, typically starting in the legs and ascending upwards, with children being particularly affected.

According to official figures, 95 people, including 45 children, have contracted GBS in Gaza. Patients suffer from the disappearance of reflex responses and severe breathing difficulties, pushing them into a critical state that can lead to death.

Earlier today (Monday), the Health Ministry announced three deaths from Guillain-Barré Syndrome due to atypical infections compounded by worsening acute malnutrition.

The ministry warned of a widespread outbreak given the collapsing healthcare system and the lack of necessary treatments inside Gaza.

Al-Bursh emphasized that the ministry had previously warned of the spread of diseases and informed the World Health Organization (WHO) when GBS first appeared among Gaza’s population. He described the situation as “mass death,” with civilians perishing from direct bombardment, starvation at aid centers, and preventable diseases.

He highlighted the catastrophic conditions in Gaza, noting that residents are crammed into just 18% of the Strip’s total area, meaning that 40,000 people are living per square kilometer, accelerating the spread of diseases and epidemics.

Children are the worst affected, with Al-Bursh underscoring that over 18,000 children have been killed since the start of the war. Infectious diseases, respiratory illnesses, and 1,116 recorded cases of meningitis in 2025 further illustrate the deepening health crisis.

He warned that the situation could become even more disastrous if the war and severe malnutrition persist, especially as the occupation continues to block all forms of infant formula. Vulnerable groups—particularly children and those with chronic illnesses—are the first to suffer from hunger and disease.

According to Al-Bursh, continued obstruction of humanitarian supplies means Gaza is on the brink of famine’s fifth stage—a total outbreak of hunger and mass death, especially among children and fragile populations.

The Health Ministry confirmed that within the past 24 hours alone, five more people died from starvation and malnutrition, raising the total number of hunger-related deaths to 180, including 93 children.



