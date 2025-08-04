Rights center: Israel detains 24 doctors from Gaza in dire conditions

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Center for the Defense of Prisoners confirmed on Sunday that the Israeli occupation continues to detain 24 doctors from the Gaza Strip under extremely harsh and inhumane conditions.

In a statement, the center reported that the detained doctors have been subjected to severe, systematic mistreatment and abuse, which led to the death of two doctors, Adnan Al-Bursh and Iyad Al-Rantisi, following extreme torture.

The center called on the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations to act urgently and decisively to secure the immediate release of Palestinian doctors held in Israeli prisons.

It further pointed to reports issued by the UN and human rights organizations such as Physicians for Human Rights and Human Rights Watch, which documented incidents of torture, violence, and psychological abuse suffered by healthcare workers while in detention.

Additionally, the center revealed statistics indicating that over 400 doctors, nurses, administrative staff, and technicians have been arrested between October 2023 and July 2025, noting that while some were released in prisoner exchange deals or at other times, none of them were ever formally charged with any crimes.



