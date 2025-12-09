Wife of slain Palestinian doctor demands Israel return his body

AhlulBayt News Agency: The wife of Palestinian doctor Adnan al-Bursh, a renowned orthopedic surgeon who was tortured to death in Israeli detention, has appealed to the international community to pressure the Israeli regime to return his body.

Al-Bursh was killed in April 2024 after nearly four months in Israeli custody.

On Monday, his wife, Yasmin al-Bursh, launched a campaign to recover her husband’s body, along with the bodies of other Palestinian prisoners withheld by Israel in what is known as the “cemetery of numbers.”

She also called for an international investigation into the deaths of Palestinian detainees.

During a sit-in held by families of prisoners outside the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza, Yasmin al-Bursh stated, “The same occupation that negotiated extensively with mediators to retrieve all of its dead is withholding our martyrs — a clear example of the double standards it practices.”

She added, “We call on the Red Cross and international organizations to act urgently so we can bury our slain loved ones in a dignified and humane manner, in accordance with our faith.”

Last month, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas condemned the systematic killing and torture of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails as “full-fledged war crimes,” urging the international community to take action.

