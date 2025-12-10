Hamas accuses Netanyahu of evading second phase of ceasefire deal

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas on Tuesday accused Israeli occupation’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “using the non-handover of the last captive’s body as a pretext” to avoid commencing the second phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem emphasized the “necessity of pressuring the occupation” to implement the requirements of the first phase and immediately move to the second phase, warning against manipulating the agreement.

