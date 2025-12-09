Israeli Forces Kill Two More Palestinians in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli forces continued their deadly aggression in Gaza on Monday evening, killing two more Palestinian civilians and wounding several others, in violation of the recent ceasefire agreement.

According to the official WAFA news agency, the Israeli military carried out separate attacks across the besieged territory, resulting in the deaths of two civilians.

One Palestinian woman died from injuries sustained in Israeli shelling that struck the al-Jarou family home west of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, while another woman was fatally shot by an Israeli drone in the Halawa camp in Jabalia al-Balad, northern Gaza.

Several other civilians were injured when Israeli drones targeted tents sheltering displaced families near the al-Omala Market in Gaza City, WAFA added.

These assaults violate the US-brokered ceasefire between the Tel Aviv regime and Hamas that took effect on October 11. The overall death toll since Israel’s genocidal war in October 2023 has now reached 70,365 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children.

In addition, 171,058 people have been injured, with many victims still trapped under rubble beyond the reach of rescuers.

Medical sources told WAFA that hospitals received five bodies in the past 24 hours, including two recovered from debris, along with 11 wounded individuals.

Since the ceasefire began, Israeli forces have killed 376 Palestinians and injured 981 more, while rescue teams have recovered at least 626 bodies, underscoring the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

