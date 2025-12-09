Hamas warns of dangers of escalating settlement activity in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas movement on Monday condemned the Israeli occupation army’s commencement of leveling approximately 61 dunams of land in the village of Marda, north of Salfit, viewing it as “a new step added to the series of seizure and Judaization schemes.”

Abdul Rahman Shadid, a leader in the movement, stated that the extremist occupation government is proceeding with “Judaization” projects aimed at imposing complete control over the West Bank.

Shadid warned of the danger of the current settlement escalation, stressing that these actions constitute a blatant assault on the Palestinian land and people, targeting agricultural areas that serve as a primary source of livelihood for hundreds of families.

He also affirmed that the Palestinian people “will not relinquish their land” or rights, and urged official bodies, local authorities, and popular activities to intensify efforts to confront these measures, provide legal and field support to those affected, and resist settlement expansion by all available means.

.....................

End/ 257