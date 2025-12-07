Over 21,000 Palestinian Children Disabled Since Gaza War Began

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least 21,000 Palestinian children have been disabled or amputated since Israel launched its genocidal war against Gaza in October 2023.

According to statistics shared by Mohamad Safa, Executive Director and Main Representative of PVA to the United Nations ECOSOC in New York, more than 40,500 children have sustained new war-related injuries in Gaza.

He added that over 56,348 children have been orphaned during the two years of war.

Safa also warned that acute hunger is spreading quickly in Gaza, leaving tens of thousands of children entirely dependent on humanitarian aid.

In a separate post on X, Safa appealed for urgent donations to support families “on the brink,” stressing that children are suffering from starvation, untreated injuries, and trauma.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) declared a state of catastrophic famine in Gaza earlier this year. Although limited aid has entered since October, experts caution that the famine’s effects could reshape Gaza for generations.

In another post, Safa emphasized that Palestinians are not merely “facing” starvation but are being deliberately starved to death by Israel, calling forced starvation an act of genocide.

In a related development, the United Nations demanded an investigation into Israel’s killing of two boys in Gaza’s so-called yellow line on Saturday. Israeli forces killed two brothers, aged eight and ten, in a drone strike east of Khan Younis.

The boys had gone to collect firewood for their family but never returned. Their father told CNN that their small bodies were torn apart by the blast.

Israel later admitted responsibility, claiming the children had crossed the so-called yellow line.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric condemned the killings as “horrific,” stating it was “hard to see how two boys, eight and ten, can be considered a threat.”

Dujarric called for a full investigation and accountability for the attack.

The yellow line, a ceasefire demarcation established under a US-brokered agreement for Israel’s withdrawal, has become a deadly frontier in Gaza, where Israeli forces are expelling residents from eastern districts and preventing their return.

Hamas has previously described the zone as a deadly frontier inside Palestinian territory.

