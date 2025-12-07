Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll reaches 70,354 since October 2023

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that 70,354 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since October 7, 2023.

According to the ministry, Israeli military operations across the enclave have also left 171,030 people injured since the beginning of the war.

According to Mehr, in its latest update, the ministry said that the bodies of six more victims were brought to hospitals over the past 48 hours. One person was recently killed in new attacks, and the remains of five others were recovered from beneath destroyed buildings.

During the same period, an additional 15 people were reported injured.

The ministry added that thousands of Palestinians remain missing, believed to be trapped under the rubble throughout the Gaza Strip.

