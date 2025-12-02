Gaza Health Ministry buries 15 unidentified martyrs after failure to identify them

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip on Monday decided to bury 15 martyrs whose bodies were held by the Israeli occupation authorities.

The decision was made due to the failure to identify them and the lack of sufficient morgue refrigeration capacity.

These bodies are among batches recently handed over by the occupation as part of a prisoner exchange process stipulated in the ceasefire agreement. The ministry announced that the total number of recovered martyrs’ bodies has risen to 345, with only 99 having been identified.

The ministry indicated that the bodies bear complex injuries, including evidence of gunshot wounds, shrapnel, and fractures, in addition to decomposed and frozen cases, complicating the process of examination and documentation.

The bodies were buried in cemeteries for the unidentified, while retaining photos for any potential future identification or matching.

