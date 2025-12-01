Palestine Belongs to Palestinians; Israel Is Illegitimate State – Karachi Protest on Palestine Solidarity Day

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leaders from various political and religious parties unanimously declared:“Palestine is the homeland of Palestinians and Israel is an illegitimate occupying state. The Palestinian people’s resistance is their legal right under international law. True and just peace in Palestine is only possible when Palestine is returned to Palestinians and Zionist settlers are sent back to their own countries.”

Protests in solidarity with Palestine were held across the country on the call of Palestine Foundation Pakistan, with the main demonstration taking place outside Karachi Press Club, where a large number of people participated and strongly protested against Zionist occupation and the genocide of Palestinians.

Thousands of protesters raised slogans against America and Israel, condemned the international community’s silence and double standards, and carried banners reading such as “Death to America”, “Israel Not Acceptable”, “We Are With Palestine”, and “Stop the Genocide of Palestinians”.

The speakers strongly criticised violations of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and said the plan – pushed by the US President – to send troops from Muslim countries to Gaza after the ceasefire is nothing but enmity towards the Palestinian people.

They warned: “No Muslim country’s army, including Pakistan’s, should go to Gaza to fulfil American agendas. America can never be a well-wisher of Pakistan or any Muslim nation.”

They further stated that certain ministers using soft language towards Israel are not only harming the Palestinian cause but are also turning away from the very ideology of Pakistan. “Pakistan was created in the name of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA), who declared Israel will never be recognised – and Pakistan will never recognise it. Anyone who loves Israel more than Pakistan should renounce Pakistani citizenship and migrate there.”

The protest concluded with a renewed pledge of full solidarity with the Palestinian people and continuous nationwide campaigns in their support.