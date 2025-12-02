Israeli occupation seizes 6000 trucks carrying foodstuffs to Gaza: UNRWA

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation seized 6 thousand trucks of the agency carrying foodstuffs sufficient for the Gaza Strip for 3 months, in addition to hundreds of thousands of tents and blankets sufficient for 1.3 million Palestinians, at a time when the Strip is suffering from a worsening humanitarian crisis.

UNRWA media adviser Adnan Abu Hasna said in a statement that “the number of trucks entering Gaza is currently higher before the ceasefire, pointing out that the main problem lies in the fact that these quantities are not commensurate with the size of the huge needs.”

The occupation has been continuing to prevent the entry of hundreds of items into the Gaza Strip, including items related to the health, sanitation, water and food sectors.

It pointed out that the occupation allowed the introduction of more materials for the commercial sector than it allowed humanitarian and relief institutions.

Abu Hasna said that most Gazans were completely dependent on humanitarian aid, as people had no money except for a few thousand employees of UN organizations and the remaining employees of the Palestinian Authority.

......................

End/ 257