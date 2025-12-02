Hamas condemns Israel’s restrictions on Gaza aid

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas resistance movement has strongly denounced Israel’s restrictions on humanitarian aid entering Gaza, particularly blocking tents and prefabricated housing units.

On Monday, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem stressed that the current shelters and tents are “unfit for living and unable to endure the harsh winter weather.”

He explained that Israel continues to allow only a small number of trucks into Gaza, which “fail to meet even the most basic needs” of the population amid the worsening humanitarian crisis.

Qassem pointed out that most of the trucks permitted to enter are directed toward the commercial sector, carrying non-essential goods rather than vital relief supplies.

He emphasized that Gaza urgently requires large shipments of essential humanitarian materials to meet the needs of more than two million residents.

Qassem further noted that the Gaza truce agreement included provisions for mobile homes to ease the suffering of civilians.

He appealed to mediators and international actors to “act swiftly and decisively” to ensure the entry of mobile homes before winter storms strike Gaza.

According to Gaza’s health authorities, Israeli forces have killed at least 70,103 people, mostly women and children, since October 2023.

The ministry also reported that the number of wounded has reached 170,985 during the same period.

This tragic toll comes as Israel continues to breach the fragile US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza with near-daily assaults.

The enclave remains mired in a severe humanitarian disaster, marked by widespread destruction, displacement, and shortages of food, clean water, medical supplies, and fuel.

On October 10, a ceasefire was implemented in Gaza under a phased plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. The first stage involved the release of Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Israel accepted the truce after two years, having failed to achieve its stated goals of eliminating Hamas and freeing all captives, despite inflicting mass casualties.

Nevertheless, conditions remain dire. Palestinians attempting to return to their homes in northern Gaza face “a daily struggle for survival,” with large areas still inaccessible due to the ongoing presence of Israeli occupation forces.

