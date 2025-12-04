Hamas condemns Israeli attack on displaced civilians near Kuwaiti Hospital as war crime

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has condemned the Israeli occupation’s attack on tents sheltering displaced civilians near the Kuwaiti Hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, describing it as a “war crime.” The strike left several people killed and wounded, including children.

According to Yemen Press, in an official statement, the movement said the attack represents a “flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement” and held the Israel entirely responsible for the dangerous consequences of what it called a new escalation.

Hamas also urged mediators and guarantor states to take immediate action to restrain Israel and prevent it from evading its commitments under the ceasefire, particularly its obligation to halt attacks on civilians, residential neighborhoods, and camps housing displaced persons.

