Hamas: Abu Shabab’s destiny inevitable fate of every traitor

AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has warned that the murder of Israeli collaborator and Daesh-linked leader Yasser Abu Shabab is the inevitable fate of every person who chooses to betray their people and homeland.

The Israeli army’s radio announced on Thursday that Abu Shabab was killed by an unidentified armed group in Rafah in southern Gaza, an area currently under full Israeli control.

In a statement issued later in the day, Hamas stated that the Israeli regime has failed to protect its agents, emphasizing that the fate of anyone who tampers with the security of his people and serves their enemy is “to fall into the dustbin of history and lose any respect or status.”

The movement pointed to the importance of unity among the Palestinian people to thwart Israeli plots, praising the families, tribes and clans that disavowed Abu Shabab and his accomplices, according to Press TV.

Hamas said criminal acts committed by Abu Shabab and his group in coordination with the Israeli military “constituted a blatant departure from the national and social identity” and have nothing to do with the Palestinian people’s values and traditions.

This isolated group “represents only itself”, it stressed.

Hamas noted that Israel’s use of local militias reflected its “helplessness in the face of the Palestinian people’s steadfastness and their brave resistance”.

Abu Shabab emerged during the two-year genocidal war as the head of the so-called Popular Forces, looting aid and killing or kidnapping Palestinian civilians and Hamas fighters as well as collaborating with Israeli forces.

Abu Shabab’s Popular Forces has faced widespread condemnation from Palestinian factions, who slammed the group as “traitorous” and linked it to both Israel and Daesh.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously acknowledged that Abu Shabab’s gang was armed by Israel. A Palestinian source told Kan News last month that associates of Abu Shabab had even participated in meetings with senior US officials.

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 70,000 Palestinians and destroying large swaths of the territory, locally displacing almost all of the population.

