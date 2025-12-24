Ben Gvir says doctors ready to execute Palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir announced on Tuesday that nearly 100 Israeli doctors have expressed readiness to implement the death penalty against Palestinian prisoners if the proposed legislation currently before the Knesset is approved.

During a tense session of the parliamentary National Security Committee, Ben Gvir discussed the bill that seeks to impose the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners convicted of killing Israelis. The proposal specifies that executions would be carried out by lethal injection within 90 days.

Ben Gvir asserted that dozens of doctors had “volunteered” for the role, despite the Israel Medical Association’s official refusal to take part in executions. He also claimed that the Shin Bet security service supports the bill as a tool for strengthening “deterrence.”

The session was marked by sharp exchanges, particularly when Einat Ovadia, Executive Director of the Zulat Institute for Human Rights, criticized the bill, saying “the death penalty is not punishment, but killing.” Ben Gvir responded by accusing her of supporting Hamas, according to footage he released.

The bill passed its first reading in the Knesset last November. It still requires two more successful readings to become law, amid growing international and domestic scrutiny over the treatment of Palestinian detainees.

