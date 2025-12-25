Hamas warns Israeli land confiscations in West Bank as ethnic cleansing

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Hamas leader has warned of escalating Israeli land confiscations across the occupied West Bank, describing them as part of the regime’s ongoing ethnic cleansing policy.

On Wednesday, Abdul Rahman Shadid stated that these actions demonstrate Israel’s determination to continue its systematic land-grab strategy and advance its broader annexation and displacement agenda.

He explained that Israel’s decision to seize more Palestinian land in Al-Mughayyir village near Ramallah is a component of its comprehensive settlement plan, designed to isolate Palestinian communities from their surroundings.

Shadid noted that this plan involves confiscating farmland, building settlement roads, and expanding nearby outposts, which endanger residents’ livelihoods, weaken their resilience, and turn the land into a tool of coercion.

He stressed that Israel’s confiscation of land represents an extension of its ethnic cleansing policy, aimed at displacing the indigenous population of the West Bank.

The Hamas official added that the measure is intended to facilitate further settlement expansion and constitutes a clear war crime.

Shadid urged the international community and organizations to take immediate action to halt Israel’s settlement schemes, calling on them to move beyond symbolic statements and routine condemnations.

He also called on Palestinians to reinforce their steadfastness, unite in a national effort to support resilience, activate all forms of resistance against the occupation, and block settlement projects.

Recently, Israel approved the establishment of 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, raising the total number of settlements legalized or approved in the past three years to sixty-nine.

