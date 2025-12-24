Leaders of Pakistan's religious parties emphasize all-out support for Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leaders of religious parties and prominent scholars in Pakistan have reaffirmed their stance on the Palestine cause, firmly supporting the Palestinian struggle for the liberation of al-Quds and the end of the Israeli occupation of their ancestral land.

A joint declaration for unwavering and comprehensive support for the Palestinian people was issued following a conference titled “Majlis-e-Ittehad-e-Ummat” in the city of Karachi on Monday.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party; Maulana Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Grand Mufti of Pakistan; President of the Shia Seminaries Alliance, Sahibzada Abul Khair Zubair; President of the National Solidarity Council, Syed Fayyaz Hussain Naqvi, and the President of the Shia Religious Schools Alliance in Sindh Province, were among the participants.

Emphasizing the need for firm backing to the Palestinian cause, they called on Islamic countries to abstain from foreign plans under the pretext of bringing peace to Gaza.

“We should not succumb to external pressure to send troops to Gaza or under the pretext of peace, and we should never join any action to disarm the Hamas resistance movement,” they stressed in the final statement addressed to the Pakistani army.

While condemning the continuation of Israeli crimes in Gaza despite the ongoing ceasefire, these scholars and religious figures said that supporting the Palestinian people and their fight against the occupying regime are a moral duty of all Muslims.

They emphasized that Palestine remains the most crucial issue for the Muslim world and humanity at large, and neglecting it is not an option.

