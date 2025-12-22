Book “Fate of Killers of Imam Hussain (AS)” Unveiled in Karachi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Allama Syed Nazir Abbas Taqvi, Central Additional Secretary of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, attended an important scholarly and intellectual ceremony organized by the institution Ahya Aasar-e-Ulama Bar-e-Sagheer, where the newly published book titled “The Fate of the Killers of Imam Hussain (AS)” was formally unveiled. A large number of religious scholars, intellectuals, researchers, students, and personalities from different schools of thought were present at the event.

The program began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by Na’at in praise of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and honoring the Ahlul Bayt (A.S). Speakers at the ceremony shed detailed light on the historical, intellectual, and moral significance of the tragedy of Karbala.

They stated that Imam Hussain’s (AS) sacrifice is a timeless symbol of resistance against oppression and a beacon of truth, justice, and humanity. According to the speakers, the book highlights the ultimate fate of those responsible for the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), presented with authentic historical references and credible sources, making it a valuable contribution to Islamic history.

Addressing the gathering, Allama Syed Nazir Abbas Taqvi said that Karbala is not merely a historical incident but a living message that guides humanity in every era to stand with truth against falsehood.

He emphasized that such publications play a vital role in educating the younger generation about historical realities and fostering intellectual awareness. He further stated that the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions preserved the true spirit of Islam and exposed the real face of tyranny before history.

Allama Taqvi praised the efforts of Ahya Aasar-e-Ulama Bar-e-Sagheer, stating that the institution is rendering commendable services by preserving and promoting the scholarly and religious heritage of the scholars of the Subcontinent.

He added that such events not only promote academic consciousness but also strengthen the values of unity, tolerance, and mutual respect within the Muslim Ummah.

The ceremony concluded with a collective prayer. Participants expressed keen interest in the book and described it as a significant addition to religious literature and historical understanding.