Photos: Shia-Sunni religious figures participate at Ittehad-e-Ummat Pakistan conference in in Karachi

A significant meeting of the Majlis Ittehad-e-Ummat Pakistan was held in Karachi, attended by leaders of all religious parties. The President of Wifaq-ul-Madaris al-Shia Pakistan, Ayatollah Hafiz Syed Riaz Hussain Najafi, participated with a special presence and delivered a speech. Allama Syed Fayaz Hussain Naqvi was also present.