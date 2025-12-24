Photos: Shia-Sunni religious figures participate at Ittehad-e-Ummat Pakistan conference in in Karachi
A significant meeting of the Majlis Ittehad-e-Ummat Pakistan was held in Karachi, attended by leaders of all religious parties. The President of Wifaq-ul-Madaris al-Shia Pakistan, Ayatollah Hafiz Syed Riaz Hussain Najafi, participated with a special presence and delivered a speech. Allama Syed Fayaz Hussain Naqvi was also present.
24 December 2025 - 12:59
Source: Abna24
