Pakistan's Unity Conference in Karachi Brings Shia and Sunni Religious Leaders Together + Photos

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Majlis-e-Ittihad-e-Ummah (Pakistan Unity Conference) was held in Karachi, Pakistan, with the participation of religious leaders from both Shia and Sunni communities, along with leaders from all major religious political parties in the country.

The gathering featured speeches from prominent figures, including Ayatollah Hafiz Syed Riaz Hussain Najafi, President of the Wifaq-ul-Madaris al-Shia of Pakistan.

Religious scholars expressed their concerns on a range of topics, with a particular focus on the current tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

They also issued a statement urging the Pakistan Armed Forces to remain committed to supporting the freedom of Palestine, emphasizing that any action against resistance movements would be unacceptable.

The Pakistani scholars stressed that international pressures should not force the Pakistani government into decisions that conflict with national interests and Islamic principles.

The attendees also voiced strong opposition to the proposed U.S. plan for establishing an "International Stability Force for Gaza" (ISF), highlighting the need for full consultation with the Pakistani people and officials before any military action is taken.