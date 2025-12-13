“Islam Means Love; Sectarianism Created by Rulers, Not Islam”: Shia Cleric at Shia-Sunni Unity Conference in Hyderabad

AhlulBayt News Agency: Addressing the “1500 Years Prophet of Mercy International Conference” organized by the Shia-Sunni Unity Movement India at Ashiyana Conference Hall, Banjara Hills, Maulana Syed Aqil Al-Garawi, condemned sectarian divisions among Muslims and emphasized that the true religion is humanity.

He stressed that Islam leaves no space for division, and unity, love, and knowledge should form the foundation of Shia-Sunni relations.

Maulana Al-Garawi highlighted that sects among Muslims were historically a result of political and governmental agendas, not Islamic teachings.

He warned that in today’s world, the greatest threat to humanity comes from capitalist powers, primarily the U.S. and Israel, which instigate conflicts globally for political and economic gains.

Addressing misconceptions, he noted that claims linking Shia Islam solely to Iran are historically inaccurate. After the demise of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Iran was conquered by Hazrat Umar and remained predominantly Sunni for over 800 years.

He added: Prominent Islamic scholars like Imam Bukhari, Imam Muslim, Imam Tirmidhi, Imam Nasa’i, and Imam Abu Hanifa hailed from Iranian regions such as Bukhara, Nishapur, and Sijistan.

He also stated that the first Shia government emerged in the Arab world, with companions like Hazrat Salman, Hazrat Abu Dharr, Hazrat Miqdad, and Hazrat Ammar Yasir as pillars of Shia thought.

Maulana Al-Garawi called on Muslims to rise above political conflicts and unite on the basis of knowledge, love, and devotion.

He emphasized that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) came as a mercy for all humanity, not just for Muslims, and true Shia-Sunni unity can be achieved by following his noble example and teachings.

The conference also featured speeches from prominent figures including Mufti Mahmood Zubair Qasimi (General Secretary, Jamiat Ulama Telangana & Andhra Pradesh), Hujjat-ul-Islam Maulana Sadiq Hussaini, Mir Zamin Abbas, Dr. Udesh Bawa (historian and columnist), Br. Varghese Thikanath S.J. (Director, Montfort Social Institute, UPL), Mrs. Sarah Mathew (Sankalp Women’s Support Alliance), Nazimuddin Farooqi (Founder Chairman, MCCI), Mufti Umar Abideen (General Secretary, All India Milli Council, Telangana), Syed Shah Minhal Alvi Shattari, Hujjat-ul-Islam Dr. Syed Nisar Hussain Haider Aga (Member, Telangana Waqf Board), Alimah Amat Atifa (Principal, Zahra Arabic College, Tamil Nadu, award-winning scholar), Dr. Asma Zahra (President, All India Women’s Muslim Personal Law Board), and Dr. M.M. Raza (renowned gemologist), who collectively highlighted the Prophet’s life and preached messages of unity and humanity.