Hazrat Zahra birth anniversary celebrated in Malaysia

AhlulBayt News Agency: A ceremony to celebrate the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), which also marks mother’s day, was held Friday night at the Cultural Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Embassy in Malaysia.

The program was attended by a group of Iranians residing in Malaysia and Persian speakers, creating a spiritual and sincere atmosphere.

During the ceremony, a song in praise of the status of mother was performed by the Imam Khomeini Educational Institute’s students.

Also, Habib Reza Arzani, Iran's Cultural Attaché in Malaysia, gave a speech explaining the lofty status of Hazrat Zahra (SA).

Referring to the comprehensive and multidimensional role of Hazrat Zahra (SA) in the spiritual, family, social, guardianship and educational fields, he described her as an eternal model for believing men and women.

Hazrat Zahra (SA) is a symbol of servitude (to God), defense of guardianship, wise management of the family and upbringing of a generation of believers influential in the Islamic society, he stated.

Arzani continued by explaining the manifestations of Hazrat Zahra’s (SA) moral, devotional and cognitive character, emphasizing the necessity of rereading this character in today’s society.

Spreading Fatimid culture can help strengthen the foundation of the family and promote spirituality in the adolescent and young generation, he emphasized.

Arzani also considered the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (SA) as an opportunity to honor the status of mothers.

