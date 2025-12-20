Photos: Autumn Snowfall at Imam Reza Holy Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: With the arrival of a cold front in northeastern Iran on Friday, December 19, 2025, continuing into early Saturday morning, the courtyards of the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (a.s.) witnessed autumn snowfall. This weather condition added a spiritual and picturesque atmosphere to the sacred site. The shrine’s servants ensured the safety and comfort of pilgrims by laying floor coverings and clearing snow from the courtyards.