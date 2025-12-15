Georgian Shia, Sunni scholars visits Imam Reza Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: A high-ranking delegation from Georgia visited Imam Reza Shrine, touring sacred sites and meeting Astan Quds Razavi’s (AQR) officials.

A delegation of Shia and Sunni scholars from Georgia performed pilgrimage at Imam Reza Shrine and visited several sites within the sacred precinct.

Led by Faig Nabiyev, head of the Administration of All Muslims of Georgia, the high-ranking group visited the shrine and took part in cultural and religious programs organized for non-Iranian pilgrims.

The delegation, consisting of 20 Shia and Sunni scholars and muftis, was welcomed at Shirazi Gate by attendants of the Central Asia section of AQR’s Office for Non-Iranian Pilgrims Affairs. They then joined the “Ziyarat Rezvan” program designed for international visitors.

Their schedule included a pilgrimage to the blessed burial chamber, participation in the noon and afternoon congregational prayers at the Courtyard of the Great Prophet, and visits to the Quran Museum and the Central Library of Astan Quds Razavi. They also held a meeting with Reza Khorakian, the senior manager of Imam Reza Shrine.

Welcoming the delegation, Khorakian highlighted the spiritual atmosphere of the sacred precinct. “The blessing of pilgrimage restores the tranquility lost in modern life,” he said in the meeting.

For his part, Nabiyev emphasized Islamic unity and coexistence among followers of different faiths.

He referred to an area in Tbilisi known as Ortachala, where a Shia mosque, a Sunni mosque, an Orthodox church, and a Catholic church stand side by side, symbolizing the heartfelt unity of religious communities.

This pilgrimage was organized to strengthen cultural and religious ties among Georgian Muslims and was carried out at the invitation of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought.

