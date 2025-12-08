Itikaf ceremonies now held in over 60 countries: Official

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Head of Iran’s National Itikaf Headquarters says the spiritual tradition of Itikaf continues to expand globally, with ceremonies now organized in more than 60 countries—an achievement he attributes to the influence and experience of the city of Qom.

Speaking at a gathering of mosque trustees and congregational prayer leaders in Qom Province, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Alireza Tekiei praised the country’s religious authorities and the Qom Seminary for their support of the Itikaf movement. He said many people overlook the “great blessings” of Qom’s spiritual and scholarly centers, including the presence of senior clerics and the holy shrines.

Highlighting the rapid spread of Itikaf, the cleric noted that the global growth of this spiritual practice is rooted in Qom’s long-standing leadership. “Over the years, I have not seen anyone participate in Itikaf and return empty-handed,” he said, describing the ritual as “the mother of worship” with deep personal, social, and national impact.

The cleric also recalled accounts from Imam Khomeini and other prominent scholars, who emphasized the role of Itikaf in averting hardships. He cited figures such as Ayatollah Bahjat and Ayatollah Golpayegani, who underscored the importance of the prayers offered during this spiritual retreat, particularly in sensitive periods.

Stressing that quality should not be compromised for quantity, Tekiei said the mosque must remain a place of reflection and spiritual cultivation. He added that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has repeatedly warned against unnecessary crowds that disrupt the solemn atmosphere required for Itikaf.

Tekiei also pointed to the formation of provincial Itikaf councils and the deployment of trained scholars to various centers. He announced new initiatives aimed at students, intellectuals, mothers, and children, details of which will be made public after final approval.

Additionally, a nationwide digital platform dedicated to Itikaf is set to launch soon, offering weekly programs, educational content, Q&A sessions, and spiritual guidance.

Concluding his remarks, the head of the National Itikaf Headquarters called for further expansion of the practice, saying Itikaf represents “spirituality, unity, and national resilience.” He added that despite decades of pressures—from war to sanctions—the Iranian nation has endured through spiritual traditions such as Itikaf, Arbaeen, and the Razavi pilgrimage.

.....................

End/ 257