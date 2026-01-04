3,100 People Attending Itkaf Rituals at Jamkaran Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency: The deputy cultural director of the Jamkaran Mosque in Qom, Iran, said more than 16,000 people have registered to participate in the Itikaf (religious retreat) rituals of the month of Rajab.

Hojat-ol-Islam Hosseinabadi added that about 200 servants of the mosque are busy providing services to the participants in Itikaf.

Referring to the cultural programs of these days, he said that while maintaining the privacy and spiritual atmosphere of the participants, programs such as celebration of the birth anniversary of the Commander of the Faithful (AS), commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Zaynab (SA), recitation of the Holy Quran, performing the deeds of Umm Dawud on the last day of the Itikaf, welcome and farewell programs, book reading, knowledge circles, and special programs focusing on the teachings of the Quran, Nahj al-Balagha, and Sahifa al-Sajjadiyah have been planned for the Itikaf ceremony.

He noted that at the order and emphasis of the custodian of the mosque, every year efforts are made to increase the capacity and quality of the Itikaf ceremony at the Jamkaran Mosque.

Throughout the year, in addition to the occasional and seasonal Itikaf ceremonies held for different groups, two prominent Itikaf events are held in this mosque, he said, noting that one is in the month of Rajab and the other is based on the Prophetic Sunnah in the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan.

Itikaf is a tradition of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his family, and is regarded as a highly rewarding act of worship in Islam.

It is a spiritual practice in Islam that involves staying in a mosque for a certain number of days, fasting, and praying to God.

It is usually performed on the 13th, 14th, and 15th of Rajab, the seventh month of the Islamic calendar, which fall on January 3, 4, and 5 this year.

