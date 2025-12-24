Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani highlights spiritual significance of I‘tikaf

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Iranian cleric Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani has emphasized the importance of making the most of the spiritual opportunity provided by I‘tikaf, describing the religious observance as a powerful means of strengthening both individual faith and collective spirituality.

During a meeting with members of the executive and scientific committees responsible for organizing I‘tikaf programs, the prominent Shiite authority expressed satisfaction with the growing participation in this religious tradition. He noted that I‘tikaf plays a vital role in nurturing spiritual awareness within society and should be utilized to its fullest potential.

Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani described the promotion of spiritual values as one of the key achievements of the Islamic system. He pointed out that although I‘tikaf has long been discussed within Islamic jurisprudence, it was previously limited to scholarly circles and remained largely unfamiliar to the broader public.

He added that following the victory of the Islamic Revolution, this spiritual practice became more widely known, particularly among young people, who now actively participate in I‘tikaf and benefit from its moral and spiritual dimensions.

The senior cleric also praised the efforts of those involved in organizing I‘tikaf ceremonies across the country. He specifically expressed gratitude to Hojatoleslam Tekiei for his contributions to coordinating the programs and commended Hojatoleslam Fallahzadeh for his scholarly work and publications on the jurisprudential aspects of I‘tikaf.

I‘tikaf, a devotional retreat traditionally observed in mosques, involves fasting, prayer, and reflection, and has witnessed a notable rise in participation in recent years, especially among Iranian youth.

