Imam Khamenei offers condolences on demise of Grand Ayatollah Sistani's wife

30 September 2025 - 07:38
Source: Khamenei.ir
Imam Khamenei has sent a message of condolence to Ayatollah Sistani following the passing of his honorable wife.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Imam Khamenei has sent a message of condolence to Ayatollah Sistani following the passing of his honorable wife.

The text of his message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

To Ayatollah Haj Sayyid Ali Sistani (may God’s blessings be upon you),
I wish to offer my condolences on the passing of your honorable wife, and I pray for God’s mercy and forgiveness for her.

Sayyid Ali Khamenei
Mehr 7, 1404
[Sept. 29, 2025]

