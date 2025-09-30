Imam Khamenei offers condolences on demise of Grand Ayatollah Sistani's wife

AhlulBayt News Agency: Imam Khamenei has sent a message of condolence to Ayatollah Sistani following the passing of his honorable wife.

The text of his message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

To Ayatollah Haj Sayyid Ali Sistani (may God’s blessings be upon you),

I wish to offer my condolences on the passing of your honorable wife, and I pray for God’s mercy and forgiveness for her.

Sayyid Ali Khamenei

Mehr 7, 1404

[Sept. 29, 2025]

