Servants of Al-Abbas Shrine offers condolences on demise of Grand Ayatollah Sistani's wife

AhlulBayt News Agency: The servants of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine offered their condolences on the demise of the esteemed wife of the supreme religious authority, His Eminence Sayed Ali al-Husseini al-Sistani.

This took place in the presence of the Holy Shrine delegation at the Fatihah Council held at Al-Khadra Mosque in the holy city of Najaf, with the participation of the Deputy Secretary-General of the Holy Shrine, Mr. Abbas Mousa Ahmed, along with several members of its Board of Directors, officials, and servants.

The delegation offered condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family, asking God Almighty to envelop her in His vast mercy, grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and inspire her family and relatives with patience and solace.



