Photos: Two holy shrines witness funeral of wife of highest religious authority 'Sayyid Ali al-Sistani'

The holy shrines of Imam al-Hussaهn and al-Abbas (peace be upon them) witnessed the funeral ceremonies of the wife of the supreme religious authority, His Eminence Sayed Ali al-Husseini al-Sistani, the daughter of Ayatollah Sayed Mirza Hasan, and the granddaughter of the great religious authority Sayed al-Mujaddid al-Shirazi.