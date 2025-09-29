Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s wife laid to rest in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: The body of the wife of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Husseini Sistani was laid to rest on Monday morning at the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH) in Karbala, with the participation of a large number of mourners and believers.

Hawzah News Agency- According to a statement from the office of Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the late venerable lady was the daughter of Ayatollah Seyyed Mirza Hassan, granddaughter of Ayatollah Mujaddid Shirazi, and the wife of Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

The statement further announced that the body was transferred from the Sheikh Tusi Mosque for burial at 9 a.m. and that memorial ceremonies will be held at the Al-Khadra Mosque on Monday and Tuesday after Maghrib and Isha prayers.

...................

End/ 257