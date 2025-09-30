President Pezeshkian offers condolences on demise of Ayatollah Sistani's wife

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian extended his condolences on the passing of the wife of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, a highly esteemed Shia source of emulation in Iraq.

In his message, President Pezeshkian expressed deep sorrow over the news of her passing, highlighting the significant and faith-filled life of the late lady and her connection to the esteemed family of Shia source of emulation.

The president conveyed his condolences to Ayatollah Sistani, his esteemed family, and all those who hold him in high regard. He prayed for divine forgiveness and mercy for the deceased and wished for increased dignity and health for the Grand Ayatollah.

