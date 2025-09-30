Pres. Pezeshkian: Western states use snapback mechanism to justify illegal actions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian described the snapback mechanism as an attempt by certain Western countries to legitimize their illegal actions, stating that the agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Cairo demonstrated the Islamic Republic's sincerity and the hypocrisy of the United States and Europe regarding the nuclear issue.

The president emphasized that he believes, with the cooperation, solidarity, and unity that have been established within Iran, as well as the connections Iranians have with neighbors and other nations around the world, the Islamic Republic will be able to solve its problems.

In a recent interview with Qatar’s Al Araby TV network on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, President Pezeshkian discussed regional and international issues, particularly focusing on the snapback mechanism and Iran's commitment to its nuclear agreements.

During the interview, President Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of clarifying Iran's stance to the international community. He criticized the UN Security Council's approval of the snapback mechanism, asserting that it is not based on existing laws but rather on the pressures exerted by the US and certain European countries. "We adhered to the agreement we signed, but it was the US that violated it," he said, highlighting the hypocrisy of nations that accuse Iran of non-compliance.

Pezeshkian also addressed the recent agreement reached with the IAEA through Egyptian mediation. He noted that the agreement established a framework for cooperation, stating, “We announced our readiness to engage with the IAEA.” He expressed Iran's willingness to negotiate with the US, while pointing out that it was the US that had declined to engage in discussions.

When asked about the potential for dialogue with the US, Pezeshkian questioned American intentions, recalling that while negotiations were ongoing, the US allowed Israeli attacks on Iranian facilities. "A country that does not respect humanitarian principles cannot claim to be ready for dialogue," he asserted.

He referred to Europe’s proposal, which was not truly effective. He added that they said, “Give us your enriched uranium, and then we will give you three months to discuss the other issues. But why should we hand over our enriched uranium? For what reason? If a dialogue is to take place, it should encompass the entire issue, not just require us to relinquish our assets and then wait.”

Regarding the Israeli regime's actions in the region, he firmly stated that Iran has never sought to create unrest in the region; it is the Israeli regime that pursues such actions. He underscored that Iran's goal is peace and cooperation with its neighbors, adding, “We have extended our hand of friendship to all countries in the region. And today, many countries in the region know that we truly act based on Islamic brotherhood. However, the problem is that they [Israelis] do not want peace in the region, and unrest is more profitable for them than peace and stability.”

Pezeshkian also reflected on the impact of the recent conflict instigated by the Israeli regime, stating that it has fostered unity within Iran. This attack has strengthened the social capital in the country, he remarked, noting that the Iranian people have rallied together in response to external aggression.

Looking ahead, Pezeshkian expressed confidence in Iran's resilience against external pressures, stating that he believes that through cooperation, solidarity, and unity, Iranians can solve their problems.

In response to a question on decision-making in Iran regarding the nuclear issue, the president said, “The country's major policies are determined by the Supreme Leader based on consultations with the National Security Council and a group of politicians. However, the final word and decision are announced by the Supreme Leader according to the Constitution.”

He emphasized the importance of faith in God and the need for Muslims to unite against common threats, saying that if Muslims come together as brothers, they will not allow the Israeli regime to act with impunity.

In conclusion, Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran's commitment to peaceful dialogue and cooperation, noting that Iranians are ready to extend their hand of friendship to all Muslim nations.

.....................

End/ 257