UK imposes sanctions on 71 Iranian figures, firms after Snapback trigger

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Kingdom has expanded sanctions against Iran after London, along with France and Germany, triggered the snapback mechanism to reinstate United Nations measures against Tehran.

In a statement issued Monday, HM Treasury — the UK’s economic and finance ministry — announced that 71 Iranian individuals and entities had been added to Britain’s sanctions list. Those designated will face asset freezes, financial restrictions, and travel bans. British citizens and companies are also prohibited from engaging in transactions or providing funds to the listed parties.

According to IRNA, the new measures target firms in the transportation and financial sectors, as well as entities linked to Iran’s energy and technology industries. HM Treasury said the step was coordinated with recent actions by both the United Nations and the European Union.

Earlier in the day, the EU announced it had reinstated sanctions on Iran, including a ban on the purchase and transport of Iranian crude oil and restrictions on the sale or supply of gold and certain maritime equipment.

On Sunday, the UN reimposed an arms embargo and additional sanctions on Iran after Britain, France, and Germany invoked the snapback clause of the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The three European powers argue that Iran has violated the terms of the deal, which they now consider defunct. Tehran, however, has consistently rejected these claims, insisting its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes and warning it will respond to what it calls an illegal move.

...................

End/ 257