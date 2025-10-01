UK supplied 110,000 bullets to Israel amid Gaza war

AhlulBayt News Agency: A recent investigation has discovered that Britain supplied a total of 110,000 bullets to Israel in August, amid the Israeli military’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

According to the report published by the British public broadcast television Channel 4, the shipment, valued at roughly £20,000 (almost $27,000), is included in a wider surge of UK arms exports to the Tel Aviv regime, with total shipments this August exceeding £150,000 – the second-largest monthly total recorded since January 2022.

The report highlighted that the items acquired through one shipment were designated as “bullets” under Israel’s customs codebook.

Additional shipments during that month comprised components for “tanks,” components “of shotguns or rifles,” and a wide-ranging “other” category that included projectiles, explosives, and ammunition.

“Our analysis of Israel Tax Authority figures shows munitions worth around £400,000 arriving from the UK and passing through Israeli customs in June 2025 – the highest amount in a single month since available records began more than three years ago,” the report said.

It came a day after the passage of a motion by Britain’s ruling Labour Party, which stated that the UN has determined Israel is perpetrating genocide in Gaza – a conclusion that stands in stark contrast to the British government’s refusal to label it as genocide.

In September 2024, the United Kingdom suspended approximately 30 of the 350 arms export licenses to the Israeli regime after a review revealed a “clear risk that certain military exports could be utilized in violations of international humanitarian law,” as stated by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

However, it made an exception for components of the F-35 jet.

Palestinian human rights organization al-Haq, based in the occupied West Bank, took legal action in January against the UK’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT) over its decision to exempt the parts.

Al-Haq and the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) contend that the government is violating both domestic and international law by exploiting a loophole that permits the supply of parts to Israel through the global spares pool and F-35 partner nations.

The United Kingdom is said to supply approximately 15 percent of the parts utilized in the F-35 fighter jets operated by Israel.

Since the Gaza war began in October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed at least 66,097 people and wounded 168,536 others.

.....................

End/ 257