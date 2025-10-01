Pakistani Senator Criticizes PM Shehbaz Sharif for Supporting Trump's Plan

AhlulBayt News Agency: He emphasized that the joint statement by the foreign ministers of Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt remains incomplete unless it demands, in clear and unequivocal terms, the recognition of Palestine as an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital. He stressed that accepting any plan that legitimizes occupation or exploitation would be a betrayal of the Muslim Ummah.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas further stated that Pakistan must stand firm on its historic position and reject any pressure to join the Abraham Accords without justice. He called such a move a betrayal of the Palestinian cause and an affront to the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah.

He also called on the international community to ensure transparent investigations and accountability for the deaths of nearly 70,000 Palestinians and to bring those responsible for this massacre to justice.

"This is a time for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and for adopting a principled stance," he said. "We will not allow any deal, compromise, or expediency to overshadow the blood of the oppressed Palestinian people."