Turkey detains yet another Mossad spy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Turkish authorities detained a lawyer on Friday accused of selling personal data to private detectives working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, security sources said.

The suspect, identified as Tugrulhan Dip, was arrested in Istanbul during a joint operation conducted by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the Counterterrorism Police Department, according to the sources.

According to Mehr, Dip is suspected of assisting Serkan Cicek, a private detective also captured and detained, along with several other individuals allegedly involved in espionage activities for Israel. One of the accused detectives, Musa Kus, was previously sentenced to 19 years in prison for spying on behalf of Mossad.

Authorities said Dip illegally accessed personal data from public records through a system he had created — described as an unauthorized data inquiry panel — and sold the information for profit to detectives linked to Mossad.

Earlier the same day, Turkish authorities also detained Serkan Cicek, accused of conducting surveillance in Istanbul on a Palestinian activist critical of Israeli policies. The arrest was part of a wider operation codenamed “Metron Activity.”

Security officials said Cicek had been in direct contact with Faysal Rasheed, a member of Mossad’s Online Operations Center, and that he had confessed to carrying out Mossad-directed surveillance activities.

.......................

End/ 257