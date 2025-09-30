Interfaith Dialogue between Shia and Sunni Clerics from Iran and Ghana

AhlulBayt News Agency: The initiative, organized by Iran’s Cultural Attaché in Accra, aimed to deepen religious understanding, strengthen Islamic unity, and promote ethics and cohesion across the Muslim world.

This dialogue was held in line with a proposal by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was officially adopted at the “Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Islamic Countries” in Turkey. The event reflects Iran’s commitment to fostering interfaith and intercultural engagement.



Participants explored key topics including the Prophet’s biography and teachings, interreligious and interdenominational relations in both countries, and the spiritual practices of various Islamic traditions.



Three distinctive features marked this round of dialogue:

Prioritizing “dialogue” as the core of cultural relations. Encouraging participation from Iranian provinces rather than centralizing in Tehran. Positioning the cultural representation as a facilitator and planner, rather than a direct party to the dialogue.

This series of discussions will continue through the end of October, under the auspices of Iran’s Cultural Attaché in Ghana.



