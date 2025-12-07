Palestinian Embassy in Ghana donates rice to families in symbol of solidarity

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Friday, December 5, 2025, the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Ghana distributed more than 200 bags of rice to Ghanaian families at its premises in the Airport Residential Area. The initiative, led by Palestinian Ambassador Abdalfatah A.K. Alsattari, was described as more than a food donation—it was a gesture of appreciation for Ghana’s longstanding support and solidarity with the Palestinian people.

From the early morning, families gathered in the embassy courtyard, where officials handed out food packages in an atmosphere of warmth and community. Many beneficiaries expressed gratitude, offering prayers and goodwill messages for Palestine.

Ambassador Alsattari highlighted Ghana’s consistent support during difficult times, saying the embassy felt compelled to reciprocate that kindness. He emphasized that the donation symbolized the enduring relationship between the two nations, rooted in shared values and humanitarian principles.

The event, themed “Palestinian Embassy Returns Favor to Ghanaian People”, brought together community leaders, residents, and media representatives. Attendees noted the strong sense of unity between the two peoples, describing the ceremony as a reminder that acts of generosity and solidarity remain powerful even in challenging global conditions.

