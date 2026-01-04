Ghanaian Muslims Celebrate Birth Anniversary of Imam Ali in Accra

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ghanaian branch of Majma Ahlul Bayt held a commemorative event in Accra to mark the birth anniversary of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS), highlighting his unique status in Islamic history and his enduring legacy of justice, courage, and devotion. The celebration reflects the growing presence of Ahlul Bayt–centered religious activities in West Africa and illustrates how Imam Ali’s teachings continue to shape contemporary discussions on justice, leadership, and resistance to oppression across the Muslim world.

Islamic scholar Munir Mustapha emphasized Imam Ali’s exalted and divinely ordained position in Islam, particularly in the Shia tradition, where he is regarded as the rightful successor to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). He described Imam Ali as the living embodiment of Qur’anic justice and the foremost guide of the Ummah after the Prophet.

Speakers highlighted Imam Ali’s unique birth inside the Holy Ka‘aba in Makkah as an unparalleled miracle in Islamic history, signifying his closeness to Allah. They recalled his unmatched bravery in defending Islam during battles such as Badr, Uhud, Khandaq, and Khaybar, through which he earned the title Asadullah al‑Ghalib (the Victorious Lion of Allah).

Key points included Imam Ali’s distinction as the only person born inside the Ka‘aba, his role as the gate to the Prophet’s knowledge and the foundation of the Imamate, and the Prophet’s command to follow the Ahlul Bayt. Speakers also cited historical injustices imposed on Imam Ali, including conflicts with Mu‘awiya ibn Abi Sufyan, which ultimately led to the tragedy of Karbala. Lessons from Imam Ali’s patience and resistance were linked to contemporary struggles, including the plight of the Palestinian people.

Beyond its historical focus, the programme connected Imam Ali’s life to modern realities, drawing parallels between his steadfast resistance to oppression and the resilience of oppressed communities today. The event concluded with Qur’anic recitations, supplications, poetry in praise of the Ahlul Bayt (AS), and prayers for peace, justice, Muslim unity, and relief for oppressed peoples worldwide.

