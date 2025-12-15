Birth anniversary of Hazrat Zahra marked in Ghana

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Fatima Zahra (s.a.) Ladies Association of Ghana commemorated the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima Zahra (s.a.), the beloved daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with a celebration marked by joy and solemn reverence.

The event underscored the profound legacy of Fatima Zahra (s.a.) in Islam and her enduring significance as a role model in contemporary religious life.

Steeped in Shia tradition, the program featured Qur’anic recitation, Salawat, reflective discussions, and heartfelt prayers, all centered on honoring Sayyida Zahra’s unmatched status in Islam. Organizers emphasized her continuing relevance to women and young girls.

Female scholar Sister Fatimatu Alhassan recounted the miraculous circumstances surrounding Fatima Zahra’s (s.a.) birth, describing it as “not an ordinary birth, but one witnessed by the heavens, marking the arrival of a soul created to carry the light of Imamate.”

Sister Mardiya Mohammed highlighted her pivotal role, declaring: “Fatimatu Zahra (s.a.) is the heart of the Ahlul Bayt. She is the link between Prophethood and Imamate. To love her is faith, and to follow her is salvation.”

