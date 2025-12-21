Iran unveils commemorative stamp marking 1,500th anniversary of Prophet Muhammad’s birth

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has officially unveiled a commemorative postage stamp honoring the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

according to IRNA, at the unveiling ceremony held on Saturday, First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref affixed the first official stamp to the commemorative issue. Other participants marked the occasion by signing a memorial panel, underscoring the cultural and symbolic importance of the event.

The stamp’s visual design draws inspiration from The Ascension, a renowned miniature artwork by the late Iranian master Mahmoud Farshchian.

A number of senior officials attended the ceremony, including the ministers of culture and Islamic guidance and of communications and information technology, the vice president for women and family affairs, the head of the Islamic Development Organization, several deputy ministers, the governor of Kurdistan province, and a representative of Sunni religious scholars.

