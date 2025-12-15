Supreme Leader’s Representative in India Calls for Renewed Reflection on Prophet Muhammad’s Message of Mercy and Human Dignity

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a message marking this milestone, Majeed Hakim Elahi extended his congratulations to scholars, intellectuals, religious leaders, and followers of different faiths across India, as well as to the organizers of related events and conferences celebrating the Prophet’s life.

The Iranian cleric described the 15th century anniversary as a unique opportunity to study and reflect on the enduring teachings of Islam’s Prophet of Mercy, noting that his life exemplifies ethics, justice, rationality, and human dignity. He emphasized the words of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has consistently highlighted the Prophet not only as the founder of Islamic civilization but also as a universal symbol of mercy and moral guidance for all humanity.

“The fifteenth century since the Prophet’s birth provides a chance to reexamine his life and message in areas of humanization, ethical conduct, and the protection of human dignity,” Hakim Elahi said.

Elahi pointed to India’s historical diversity as an example of coexistence among different religions, cultures, and ethnic groups. He underscored that studying the Prophet’s life in such a context can strengthen social peace, mutual respect, and solidarity among communities.

“The pure Islam of Muhammad (PBUH) promotes dialogue, justice, keeping promises, and protecting human dignity,” Hakim Elahi noted. “It stands firmly against extremism, violence, and distortion.”

Majeed Hakim Elahi called on scholars, professors, and researchers to take an active role in promoting the teachings of the Prophet through rigorous study, scientific explanation, and accessible discourse tailored to the intellectual needs of contemporary society. He emphasized the responsibility of academic elites to combat misconceptions and misrepresentations of the Prophet’s life and teachings.

Addressing followers of various religions and sects, the Iranian cleric highlighted the moral and human commonalities that can serve as the foundation for constructive dialogue, social cooperation, and peaceful coexistence. He stressed that the Prophet’s life provides a clear example of mutual respect and defense of human dignity, offering inspiration for collective efforts in the pursuit of justice and harmony.

Hujjatul Islam Elahi urged young people and students to look to the Prophet’s life as a model for knowledge-seeking, moral refinement, and social responsibility. “You are the hope-makers of India’s future,” he said, emphasizing that following the Prophet’s example can help build an informed, morally-oriented, and socially responsible society.

In his message, Hakim Elahi encouraged cultural, religious, and educational institutions to organize scientific and interfaith meetings, produce research, and develop media and artistic works that highlight the Prophet’s life and teachings. He also recommended educational programs targeting youth, as well as initiatives supporting social justice, public service, and assistance to the disadvantaged.

Concluding his message, Elahi expressed gratitude to scholars, elites, and organizers working to promote the teachings of the Prophet of Mercy. He called for continued programs and initiatives inspired by the Prophet’s life, with the aim of deepening moral values, strengthening social solidarity, and advancing the true progress of human society.

“May such efforts illuminate the path of peace, justice, and human dignity,” he said.

Abdul Majeed Hakim Elahi

Representative of the Supreme Leader in India