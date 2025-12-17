Imam Khamenei: Iranian youth preserved its religious identity in face of overwhelming wave of media pressure

AhlulBayt News Agency: On December 15, 2025, Imam Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, met with the officials of the National Congress for the Commemoration of the 5,580 Martyrs of Alborz Province.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized the importance of conveying the motivations and values of the 8-year Sacred Defense era to the younger generation. He stated: “Our young people today are good youth. Despite the advanced tools available for transmitting various content and concepts to their minds, they have managed to preserve their religious identity. This capacity should be used to explain and artistically convey values to the youth.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution cited the yearning for meeting God and the sense of religious duty among the fighters of the Sacred Defense as among the many values and motivations of that period, stressing that these motivations must not be allowed to diminish.

Emphasizing that transferring the values and motivations of the Sacred Defense era to the new generation requires artistic effort and persistent follow-up, Imam Khamenei noted: “Despite all the hardships and difficulties, there exist numerous positive points and considerable readiness within the country to move toward Islam and the Revolution, and these must be strengthened.”

