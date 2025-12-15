Imam Khamenei's message of condolence following demise of diligent scholar, Hujjat al-Islam Shahcheraghi

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a message, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has sent his condolences following the demise of the diligent scholar who truly served the people, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sayyid Muhammad Shahcheraghi.

Imam Khamenei’s message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

On the passing of the diligent scholar who truly served the people, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Haj Sayyid Muhammad Shahcheraghi (may God bestow His mercy upon him), I offer my condolences to the esteemed people of Semnan Province, his admirers, his followers, and especially the honorable family of Shahcheraghi and the members of his household.

His years of serving as the Friday Prayer Leader of Semnan, his close connections with Revolutionary figures and the youth, and his other efforts to serve the people are some of the merits of this magnanimous Sayyid, which make him deserving of divine favor. May God bestow His mercy upon him.

Sayyid Ali Khamenei

Azar 23, 1404

[Dec. 14, 2025]

