IRGC Advisor: US, Israel Shift to Soft War After Military Failure

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hossein Taeb, an advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has said that after failing to achieve their objectives on the battlefield, the United States and the Israeli regime have turned to what he described as soft warfare and security-related tactics.

According to Mehr, speaking at a ceremony in Tabriz on Sunday marking the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, Taeb stated that Washington and the Israeli regime shifted their strategy after realizing they could not succeed through direct military confrontation.

He said the United States and the Zionist regime have adopted a soft and security-oriented approach following their military setbacks, but stressed that such efforts would also fail.

Taeb emphasized that the Iranian nation consistently stands on what he described as the side of righteousness, noting that the history of Iran’s revolution and resistance demonstrates how committed commanders and fighters have remained steadfast in both military and soft warfare.

He further stated that while the United States avoids direct confrontation and seeks gradual generational changes in the region, the Israeli regime favors immediate military action. However, he added that the unity and resilience of the Iranian people would prevent the enemy from realizing its objectives.

